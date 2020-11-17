This year's men's Money In The Bank match was won by Otis. However, it wasn't a happy ending for Otis, at least as far as the MITB contract was concerned, as he ended up losing it to The Miz.

The Miz won the Money In The Bank contract from Otis at the Hell In A Cell PPV last month. Miz won the match after Otis' best friend and tag team partner Tucker turned on him.

The Miz hinted on RAW this week that he could cash in on either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre, depending on who won in the main event. Miz even tried to rope Bray Wyatt into his plan but it didn't really work out for the former IC Champion.

Reason why The Miz won the Money In The Bank contract

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the Money In The Bank contract and why WWE decided to have The Miz hold it at this point. According to Meltzer, WWE put it on The Miz because they aren't really interested in it being cashed in right now. The plans are to both champions strongly at the moment and they see Miz as someone who can hold the MITB contract for the time being:

He better not cash-in because that would be... you know, I think it's on him because they needed a guy who could not cash it in this year, you know, because the whole idea is they're going to strong with Randy Orton or Drew and Roman Reigns probably isn't losing the title any time soon but who knows because Roman Reigns with a long title run was not the idea, believe it or not. Even though it seems so obvious it was not the idea. I don't know what the... I have no idea who's the guy who was supposed to be the champion because they've basically devalued everybody else.

The main event of RAW saw Drew McIntyre challenge Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. McIntyre pinned Orton after blocking the RKO and hitting his patented Claymore Kick, to win the second WWE Championship of his career.

