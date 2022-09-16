Possible reason why Triple H never booked 27-year-old as a top champion in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 believes Velveteen Dream’s antics outside the ring may be the reason why Triple H did not make him the WWE NXT Champion.

Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., was viewed as a top WWE star of the future during his NXT run between 2016 and 2021. The 27-year-old came under heavy scrutiny in 2020 after underage sexual harassment allegations emerged. However, Triple H allegedly cleared him of any wrongdoing.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, Dream’s former NXT co-worker EC3 commented on the released WWE Superstar’s behind-the-scenes behavior:

“I don’t know if that’s exactly why [Dream never became NXT Champion], but it certainly didn’t help him. It certainly didn’t help, but I can’t tell you what the six-year booking plan was. Sometimes things change on the fly... He had a run towards the top, but I would say that thought was probably a lot less likely based on behavior and antics of the backstage nature.” [17:37-18:00]

EC3 recently accused Velveteen Dream of attempting to film wrestlers in the bathroom at a house party without their permission.

Watch the video above to hear the former IMPACT/TNA star’s response to Dream’s denial. He also discussed his former on-screen rival’s arrests last month.

How Triple H booked Velveteen Dream in NXT

Although he never held the NXT Championship, Velveteen Dream was among the brand’s most prominent superstars during his five years on television.

The former Tough Enough contestant’s breakthrough moment took place in November 2017 at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, where he lost to Aleister Black. He competed in 12 matches at TakeOver events, with his final TakeOver appearance ending in defeat against Kushida in October 2020.

Another highlight of Dream’s NXT career came in 2019 when he held the North American Championship for 209 days. He also unsuccessfully challenged Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship at TakeOver shows.

Do you think Triple H should have made Velveteen Dream the NXT Champion? Let us know in the comments section.

