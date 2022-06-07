Possible reason why WWE does not book RVD more often

Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently revealed details about his current relationship with WWE.

The 51-year-old was one of the company’s top superstars in the 2000s, winning the WWE Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship six times. In 2021, his career accomplishments were recognized when he joined the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, RVD explained how his laid-back personality causes people to think he lacks passion. He believes that could be the reason why WWE does not reach out to him more often about returning.

“I think maybe that’s why WWE doesn’t really f*** with me that much,” Van Dam said. “I don’t know, but I’m still wrestling, and I don’t want it bad enough to be [begging them]. Even forwarding my own plans and ideas, ‘I’ll do this, I can work with this guy. We can do this and this.’ I don’t even want it that much. That’s not me. That’s not the way my brain works.” [59:33-1:00:07]

Rob Van Dam’s most recent WWE match ended in a defeat against Seth Rollins on the August 29, 2014 episode of SmackDown. Since then, his only appearance on WWE’s weekly shows came on July 22, 2019 when he returned for a RAW Reunion episode.

Would RVD wrestle for WWE again?

RVD has wrestled part-time since leaving IMPACT Wrestling in 2020. He is due to appear in Pro Wrestling NOAH at the CyberFight Festival event in Japan on June 12.

Regarding a possible WWE return, the legendary superstar revealed that he sometimes wonders if the company will ever want him to compete again.

“When I get a call and it says 203 [area code of Connecticut, WWE’s headquarters], it’s like, ‘Huh, I wonder if they want me to sign some merchandise.’” Van Dam continued, “They’re not trying to book me to wrestle, but I still think sometimes, ‘Maybe it’s something about a pay-per-view, whatever.’” [57:45-58:02]

The ECW icon added that he has spoken to WWE twice about returning in recent years, but they were unable to reach an agreement. The person who managed the negotiations, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, is no longer with the company.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far