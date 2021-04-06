A possible reason why The Hurt Business was broken up [Exclusive]

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo gave his take on why he felt WWE had decided to break up the popular faction, The Hurt Business.

When The Hurt business broke up last week, WWE Universal Champion Bobby Lashley took on Shelton Benjamon on RAW and totally destroyed him. On WrestleMania 37's go-home episode of RAW tonight, Lashley took on another former stablemate, Cedric Alexander.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked his thoughts on why WWE broke up The Hurt Business, especially so close to WrestleMania. Russo thinks it was done just to eat up time.

"Because you're eating up three hours on a show? Corbin came out last week because that's gonna be the main event this week. It's to eat up the time. Do you remember how much time Andrade, Garza, and Zelina Vega... do you remember how much time they were eating up on the shows? Now it's Riddle and New Day, and Riddle riding around his scooter backstage. Eat up time. Eat up time. But none of it leads to anything," Vince Russo said.

Bobby Lashley destroyed Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW

On RAW this week, Bobby Lashley faced former stablemate Cedric Alexander in singles action. Both Alexander and Shelton Benjamin tried to jump Lashley before the match but the All Mighty bulldozed through them.

Once the match began, Alexander got some punches in. But this match was only going one way. Lashley hit Alexander with a Spear before finishing him off with The Hurt Lock.

Shelton Benjamin tried to go after Lashley once again after the match ended, but the champion would have none of it. He put Benjamin in the Hurt Lock and almost made him pass out.

Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

