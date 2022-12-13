A bare-bones match card for next year's WWE WrestleMania 39 has potentially been revealed.

Next year's Showcase of the Immortals will emanate live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2. While we are still months away from the show and over a month away from the start of the Road to WrestleMania at January's Royal Rumble, early plans for the blockbuster event have been revealed.

Xero News on Twitter has reported a seven-match card for the show, which obviously isn't a complete match list for the two-night event. But if this comes to pass, some of these potential bouts would be appealing for much of the WWE Universe.

The reported initial match card for WrestleMania 39 is as follows:

Gunther vs Brock

Roman vs Rock

Cena vs Logan or Knight

Becky vs Ronda

Flair vs Bianca

Rey vs Dom

S C S Austin vs ?

Xero News @NewsXero



Obviously will have more matches added



No info yet in Brays opponent and Sami/KO vs USOS expected to be added however this may change to Solo/Sami vs USOS

While some of these matches, like Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, are on track with ongoing storylines, others like Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey will be set in motion after next year's Royal Rumble.

Matches for John Cena and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin have been reported and rumored to be for 'Mania, as has a bout between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin, The Rock.

An especially intriguing encounter listed is between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, with the two big men squaring up for a mouth-watering clash. Xero News has also reported that there are no plans set for the likes of Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or The Usos for the show at the moment.

Despite sources claiming that these matches are essentially on lock, the fact that WrestleMania 39 is months away should be reason enough to take this match card with a pinch of salt.

What does WWE have in store for John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

Despite his Hollywood reservations, John Cena is expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 in California.

Xero News has reported that WWE is looking at a variety of superstars to potentially take on the 16-time World Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

One likely opponent for John would be Austin Theory, who as the United States Champion has been compared to the Leader of Cenation. However, the report states that this match has likely been pushed to next year's SummerSlam.

The other two names being considered for a match against Cena are Logan Paul and LA Knight. Paul previously teased a match against John Cena on his podcast, while Knight, lauded for his mic skills, would be a worthy opponent to the Hollywood star in promo battles.

Xero News @NewsXero



Theory vs Cena now being discussed for summerslam maybe



twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… Xero News @NewsXero Ref Cena at Mania



We are told he is still planned for Mania as of a few hours ago.



Logan Paul, LA Knight & Austin Theory are the options for Cena at Mania.



I was told Theory is the least likely option



I was told Cena vs Logan is the frontrunner, Knight is 2nd option for Cena Ref Cena at Mania We are told he is still planned for Mania as of a few hours ago.Logan Paul, LA Knight & Austin Theory are the options for Cena at Mania.I was told Theory is the least likely optionI was told Cena vs Logan is the frontrunner, Knight is 2nd option for Cena @CenaNation2008 Updated it 2 days agoTheory vs Cena now being discussed for summerslam maybe @CenaNation2008 Updated it 2 days ago Theory vs Cena now being discussed for summerslam maybe twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

Whoever WWE is planning to pit against Cena at WrestleMania 39, the possible presence of him, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make the show an even bigger spectacle.

