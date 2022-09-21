Possible timeline for upcoming NXT call-ups revealed

There is a reported update on the possible timeline for upcoming NXT call-ups to the main roster.

Not long ago, rumors and reports claimed that certain talent from the developmental brand, Indi Hartwell and Legado Del Fantasma to name a few, were in line for a call-up to either RAW or SmackDown. One of the main reasons for these rumors was that the stars had wrapped up their storylines in NXT.

Xero News on Twitter has now posted a possible update on the timeline of these call-ups. Xero claims that they were supposed to be part of The Draft, which itself was supposed to happen in the month of September.

Now that it has reportedly been shifted to after Wrestlemania 39 next year, these superstars will allegedly be brought to RAW and SmackDown over the next 6-12 months. It's important to note that this report has yet to be confirmed by any other source.

Hartwell lost to Blair Davenport in a quick match on August 23 episode of NXT 2.0. In the aftermath of her loss, she cut a promo indicating that her time on the show might be coming to an end. She was then reunited with the recently-returned Dexter Lumis. She has only featured on house shows and Level Up since.

Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma lost a match against Tony D'Angelo for the freedom of his group on August 16 episode, titled Heatwave. The following week, the group was picked up by Escobar in a black SUV. This was reported as a main-roster call-up for the group back then, but they haven't been seen on TV since.

Matt Riddle bringing an NXT match stipulation to the main roster

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud on last night's WWE RAW. During a backstage scuffle between the two, Rollins accepted Riddle's challenge for another match (as the former defeated the latter at Clash at the Castle).

It was later announced that the two will face each other at the upcoming premium live event Extreme Rules in a 'Fight Pit' match.

The Original Bro has experience with the stipulation, taking on Timothy Thatcher in the first iteration of the match on the March 27, 2020 episode of NXT.

The match sees the ring surrounded by a steel cage-like structure. The match differs from a steel cage bout in how one wins. While a regular cage match can end with either a pin, submission, or a competitor escaping the cage, a Fight Pit match only ends via submission or knockout.

In fact, the only two Fight Pit matches in the company so far have taken place on the Black and Gold brand. Thatcher also won the second, this time defeating Tommaso Ciampa on the January 20, 2021 episode of NXT.

