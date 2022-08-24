Backstage update on when the 2022 WWE Draft is expected to take place - Reports

For those expecting the WWE Draft to take place after the Clash at the Castle premium live event, think again. As new reports claim, the official timing of the draft is much more up in the air than originally believed.

Reports from several weeks ago stated that the company was planning to hold their next draft shortly after next month's event in Cardiff, Wales. With a number of RAW and SmackDown Superstars reportedly scheduled to appear on the opposite brand following the show.

According to the latest Fightful Select report, the potential for an impending draft has moved from a "slam dunk" to a "half-court shot with your eyes closed". Sources told the outlet that the RAW talent, who were previously booked for the SmackDown episode following Clash at the Castle, were "unbooked" for the show. More so, if there was to be a draft, a number of "Crossover talent" would not participate.

Furthermore, the report notes that representatives from USA Network have told Superstars that a draft is more likely to take place following next year's WrestleMania event in Hollywood, California. The report concluded by noting that no talent has been made aware of a draft taking place in the coming weeks.

The 2021 WWE Draft saw some significant changes happen to the WWE Roster

As drafts have historically done in the past, last year's WWE Draft caused a significant shake-up for the company's landscape. With several big names being cemented as vital fixtures to each brand.

These moves included Universal Champion Roman Reigns being drafted to SmackDown, the RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champions switching brands, and the break up of one of the company's most beloved trios - The New Day.

Other big changes included Theory being drafted to the main roster for Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre heading to SmackDown, and Gable Stevenson - who has still yet to officially compete in the promotion - being drafted to the red brand as well.

