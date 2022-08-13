Potential update on when the next WWE Draft will take place

WWE may be looking to shake things up some more with a draft in the near future, as per reports.

The promotion has seen a ton of changes as of late. Vince McMahon retired from the company, and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped in as Co-CEOs. Triple H has become the EVP of Talent Relations and the head of creative. The company has also started bringing back released stars like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis.

As per Fightful Select, it is being reported that the WWE Draft might happen after the Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Several RAW stars are reportedly scheduled for the first episode of SmackDown on September 9, following the premium live event. Additionally, several SmackDown talents are supposedly expected to appear on the September 5 and 12 episodes of RAW.

This has led to talent speculating internally that the draft will occur following the upcoming premium live event. Fightful added that writers have noted that repackages for superstars are more likely to occur after Clash at the Castle than in the immediate future.

Kevin Owens has been furious about the WWE Draft before

The draft will allow stars to refresh their presentation to the WWE Universe by changing brands. However, sometimes the talent gets bothered by where they are selected in the draft.

A similar incident occurred during the 2019 draft. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens slipped down to the draft's third round.

He was supposedly asked for an interview following his selection, but the footage wasn't posted. Kevin explained that he gave an honest answer that the digital team deemed "to be angry."

"Last night, the @WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to #Raw. I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry. I was angry. I still am. Round 3... Looks like I still have lots to prove," KO tweeted.

KO has brutally attacked Ezekiel on this past Monday's episode of RAW and claimed to be back to his old self in a backstage interview. Time will tell if the former remains on the red brand following Clash at the Castle.

Do you want to see another draft? Which stars would you like to see switch brands? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy