5 exciting feuds that can happen on RAW and SmackDown following the 2021 WWE Draft 

With the WWE Draft now concluded, we know how RAW and SmackDown will look for the coming year. Several stars switched brands on Night One and Night Two, and these changes have produced some exciting potential match-ups.

RAW's roster is quite stacked with top-tier stars, as the show gained some remarkable depth. While SmackDown is somewhat lacking in main-event names, it boasts the biggest match WWE can offer between two full-time stars at the moment.

Wth the fans' hopes high coming out of the draft, here are five exciting feuds that are now possible. Some of them could happen soon, while we may have to wait a while for the others.

#5 RAW: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan can now happen after the WWE Draft

Becky Lynch is now on RAW, though she currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how the title situation will be resolved, but The Man might end up with the red brand's Women's Championship.

In that case, several interesting challengers could step up to Lynch. Besides her ongoing rivalry with Bianca Belair, The Man can take on Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member has improved leaps and bounds in the past year, especially in the ring.

Fans have rallied behind Morgan in recent months, so she should be in line for a push following the WWE Draft. Though she didn't get selected in the main portion of the draft, she can use this underestimation to her advantage. It could further establish her status as a popular underdog, and Morgan could thrive in this role in a feud against Lynch. Whether she defeats The Man, though, is a discussion for another day.

#4 SmackDown: Sheamus and Cesaro can put on some remarkable bouts

Sheamus is one of the sleeper picks of the WWE Draft, as he enjoyed a career resurgence on RAW. He competed in some hard-hitting bouts against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Riddle, among other stars. Moving forward, The Celtic Warrior can make a similar impact on SmackDown.

In the aftermath of the WWE Draft, the most exciting match for the former WWE Champion would come against a familiar face - Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg has not done much of note since he lost to Seth Rollins a few months ago. That being said, a feud with his former tag team partner, Sheamus would place him back in the spotlight.

The two stars have incredible chemistry in the ring, and they push each other beyond their highest levels. Cesaro and Sheamus can have a series of classic matches against each other, and they could even feud over the Intercontinental Championship.

