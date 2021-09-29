Big news on WWE SummerSlam taking place overseas in 2022 - Reports

Is WWE bringing SummerSlam back to the United Kingdom for the first time in 30 years?

Wembley Stadium hosted SummerSlam in 1992, which featured the historic main event match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and The British Bulldog. While most would expect that venue to be the frontrunner for WWE's pay-per-view return in 2022, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales is "in the running" to host the 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam. This is massive news for the WWE Universe of the UK, who have been begging for a big pay-per-view to return there for decades now.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the front-runner for SummerSlam in the UK next year. Meetings took place during the tour last week and great progress was made on a WWE UK PPV.



WWE SummerSlam could take place in Cardiff, Wales, in 2022

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff can hold almost 75,000 people and has a retractable roof in case the area has bad weather on the day of the show. That feature is reportedly very attractive to WWE right now, and you honestly can't blame them.

Last week, WWE had a mini-tour in the United Kingdom, and Drew McIntyre cut a passionate promo to the crowd in London following his match with Jinder Mahal. McIntyre proclaimed that he was going to do everything in his power to get the United Kingdom a significant pay-per-view. If SummerSlam takes place in Cardiff, it appears McIntyre got his wish.

You have to imagine that McIntyre knew about these talks well ahead of time, or he wouldn't have cut such a promo in front of the live crowd. It's very unlike a WWE babyface to practically promise something to the live crowd without being able to deliver upon it.

We should hear more about the location of WWE SummerSlam in 2022 in the months ahead.

