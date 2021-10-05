WWE Draft 2021 Night Two: Ranking every brand switch on RAW

We witnessed Night Two of the WWE Draft 2021 on this week's episode of RAW, featuring a plethora of moves between the Monday night show and SmackDown. Out of the 24 picks made, 14 of them switched brands.

Some of the biggest names to stay put on their original show include Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, and The Usos. Nevertheless, there isn't a shortage of talking points following the WWE Draft.

A lot of major stars will contest in new surroundings, from WrestleMania main-eventers to NXT call-ups. This represents a fresh start for the company as a whole. But who will benefit the most from this change?

Some will succeed on their new brand, but a few may not do so well. Let's take a look at every star who moved from RAW to SmackDown, and vice-versa, as well as from elsewhere.

This list will focus on their prospects for their new brand. Here is every brand switch that happened during Night Two of the WWE Draft 2021, ranked from worst to best.

#14 Viking Raiders to SmackDown (No.14 in the WWE Draft 2021)

Potentially the least remarkable move during Night Two of the WWE Draft, The Viking Raiders do benefit from switching to SmackDown. The former RAW Tag Team Champions hit their ceiling on the Red brand and were in desperate need of a change in scenery.

However, even on Friday nights, Erik and Ivar might not reclaim the Tag Team Titles. Several other babyface teams have moved to the Blue brand and would make for better challengers to The Usos, with The New Day and Hit Row instantly coming to mind.

#13 Carmella to RAW (No.21 in the WWE Draft 2021)

After five years on SmackDown, Carmella has finally moved over to RAW. She arrives on the Red brand already in a feud with Liv Morgan, who got drafted after the show.

However, beyond that, she may simply languish on Monday nights due to the sloppy booking of the women's undercard. Carmella would be a solid part of the midcard but might not get a chance at the RAW Women's Championship.

