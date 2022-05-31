Possible update on Curtis Axel's position in WWE following surprise RAW appearance

Curtis Axel is now reportedly back with WWE in a new role.

Axel made a surprise appearance this week on WWE RAW during the pull-apart brawl between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. He was one of numerous backstage personnel who made their way in front of the crowd to separate the two superstars. Fans were quick to spot him and posted pictures of him online.

The last time fans saw him was on February 28, 2020, just before the pandemic. He was soon released from the company on April 30.

Now, according to reports, it appears he has been re-hired by WWE. The company apparently hired the star a few weeks ago to work as a producer backstage. WWE producers often have small on-screen roles where they appear when needed in front of the crowd.

Curtis Axel was not the only star to be given a second chance as a producer by WWE

Over the years, WWE has given several former talent the chance to act as producers backstage. This has happened when stars can no longer compete in the ring, as was seen in the case of Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan. This has also happened when WWE feels that the stars are better off using their veteran experience backstage in guiding others.

According to a report by Fightful Select, back in early April, Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari were brought on board to work with Tyson Kidd and Chris Park to produce two matches as a tryout for the role of a producer.

While Axel was inactive in the wrestling world after his 2020 release, Daivari has worked in the indies and was even working in AEW and NJPW for a time.

It will be interesting to see if Axel's role as a backstage producer evolves into a more on-screen one in the coming weeks.

