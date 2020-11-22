WWE Survivor Series is set for later tonight and we have a pretty exciting match card on hand. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The build for this match has been fantastic and it's one of the more hotly anticipated matches on the card. We also have WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who has been booked very strongly in recent times, taking on the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the possible reason why WWE have booked Lashley as such a dominant force.

Could Bobby Lashley be set to challenge Drew McIntyre soon?

Hey @SamiZayn, still don’t like you, but let’s show everyone we AT LEAST deserve to be on a freaking t-shirt for the show!



The #ICTitle & #USTitle have been looked down on for too long. Time to make a statement tonight! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/tS56Ou2RiJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 22, 2020

Dave Meltzer spoke about how WWE have protected the two top champions in the company recently. While speaking of how strongly Bobby Lashley has also been booked recently, Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE could possibly have Lashley pencilled in as someone who could be a challenger for Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the future:

"I'm really only concerned about the main belt because they don't even protect that well most of the time. Although now, with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, those guys have been protected so they are doing a good job with the money belts so that's as good as we're going to get from WWE. I mean these other belts are just... yeah, they're going to protect Bobby Lashley but I don't think it's because of the belt. It's because Bobby Lashley has got a great look and they're protecting him for, which is weird cause again they're protecting him but I have no idea what for. I mean maybe they're going to go back to him and Drew. And that's fine if they do because they protected him for so long they might as well do something like that with him. He's just kind of the bully of The Hurt Business and everything like that."

Before Bobby Lashley can get his hands on Drew McIntyre, he will first have to beat Sami Zayn tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

