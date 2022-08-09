Possible update on numerous WWE Superstars meeting with Triple H backstage regarding their booking - Reports

Since Triple H became the head of creative for WWE, numerous superstars have not been seen in action or on WWE Television.

It has only been a few weeks since The Game was appointed to his new role. He has already made plenty of significant changes to the product and has brought back the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and IYO SKY (Io Shirai).

However, superstars such as Lacey Evans, Omos and Veer Mahaan have not been seen on television for weeks.

In a recent update from Fightful Select, it was noted that several superstars have had direct meetings with Triple H due to delays in their creative plans. A previous report did suggest that Omos is still associated with the company, but there has been no news about Evans' absence.

Vince Russo spoke about how Triple H can improve his way of booking superstars

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about how Triple H can improve his way of booking superstars after becoming the head of the creative team.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that The Game should focus on making the storylines sail smoothly with a proper beginning, middle, and conclusion.

The veteran further added that The King of KIngs should start with the simple fundamental rule of booking superstars. Russo said:

"This is the simplest most fundamental thing they need to begin with. Same story, beginning, middle, and end. Start there bro, how we opening this, what's the main event that ties in, what's happening right in the middle of the show to up the stock, then once we've got those three blocks in place now how are we going to chain this and weave this throughout the show. Start there bro, they got to get back to segment one being paid off at the end of the show. They've got to get back to that formula."

Do you think The Game should change his way of booking superstars or are you satisfied with the way it is? Sounds off in the comment section below.

