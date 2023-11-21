Possible WWE title changes at Survivor Series WarGames will be "absolutely horrible," veteran says (Exclusive)

While all eyes will be on the WarGames matches, Survivor Series will also feature two championship showdowns. Vince Russo recently issued a warning about possible swerves at the show.

Premium Live Events often need title matches to attract more eyes, but not all might be difficult to call. The two championship bouts currently announced for Survivor Series - Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark and Gunther vs. The Miz - are both relatively predictable, with the champions most likely set to retain their belts.

The unexciting nature of the bouts was discussed on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, during which the former WWE writer noted how both Survivor Series title contests lacked a proper babyface for the fans to get behind.

Vince Russo said that even if WWE does the unthinkable and books either Ripley or Gunther to lose their respective titles, it would be a horrible mistake. Here's what the former WWE head writer explained:

"Bro, that's the thing too, Chris [Featherstone], that's the thing. If they gave you a swerve and one of these two matches went the other way, it would be absolutely horrible. It's not like there is not even a babyface in there you want to [see] win. You know what I'm saying? So, even if they swerve you, it would be worse than the predictable outcome. That's what I talk about every day." [From 4:58 onwards]

Survivor Series: WarGames presently has five confirmed matches

As seen on this week's RAW, WWE's focus was on making the Intercontinental Title feud more prominent as Gunther and The Miz engaged in a pretty engaging battle of promos.

Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark also got a few minutes to remind fans about their upcoming match as they had a heated confrontation backstage on RAW.

The most significant development, however, was the announcement that Randy Orton would be the fifth member of the babyface team in the men's Survivor Series match.

With just a few days left for Survivor Series (November 25th), the current lineup has five matches, as you can view below:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark (Women's World Championship) Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre (Men's WarGames match) Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane) (Women's WarGames match) Carlito vs. Santos Escobar (Singles match)

Are you hyped about Survivor Series: WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.