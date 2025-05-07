Potential issue for real-life WWE couple working together in new storyline, according to Dutch Mantell

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, more famously known as Zeb Colter, recently questioned a real-life couple's on-screen work. Mantell has been in wrestling for more than 50 years and continues to make content about the art form online.

One of the real-life couples in WWE is Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They got married in 2022 after dating for a few years. The duo met on the independent circuit, with Scarlett managing Kross since their time in NXT and on the main roster.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran was asked about his thoughts on Kross' worked shoot promo after WrestleMania 41. Mantell praised the former NXT Champion but questioned the value of Scarlett's alliance with Kross.

"We're going to see a different Karrion Kross. Now, if they do that with him, and I don't see where the girl [Scarlett] adds anything to him at all, unless they're going to have her do something," Mantell said. [1:19 - 1:31]

The WWE Universe is beginning to appreciate Karrion Kross' work online, and it has translated into a lot of cheers heard on television. Kross appeared on Monday's episode of RAW in an interview with Cathy Kelley. He planted seeds for a program with Sami Zayn and drew a loud ovation from the Omaha, Nebraska crowd.

Karrion Kross teases potential new WWE alliance

After WWE released the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, The Final Testament was disbanded. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross was back to being a puppet master backstage. Kross recently teased an alliance with Vincent and Dutch, famously known as The Righteous in AEW.

Both stars had expiring contracts, but all parties involved reportedly agreed to part ways earlier than expected. Kross shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, staring into the abyss before The Righteous' theme played.

Vincent and Dutch added to the excitement when they responded to Karrion Kross' post. While Vincent used the finger click emoji, Dutch replied with the musical note emoji.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

