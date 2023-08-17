Potential new Judgment Day member's 3-word message draws the ire of Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a three-word message from potential new Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.

McDonagh and Finn Balor have been friends for quite some time now. The former has recently been trying to become a part of The Judgment Day. However, except Balor, no other faction member seems to favor the idea.

The upstart helped Balor and Priest when they attacked Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn on a recent episode of RAW. Despite that, Rhea Ripley seems to be against the prospect of McDonagh joining the RAW faction.

The Irish Ace recently took to Twitter to post a photo from the latest episode of the red show. In the image, he can be seen reacting to The Judgment Day's assault on Zayn.

"Don't overthink it," McDonagh captioned the tweet.

Rhea Ripley quickly noticed this and urged the former NXT star to shut up.

"Shut tf up," Ripley replied to McDonagh on Twitter.

You can check out the exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Responding to Ripley's message, McDonagh quoted her tweet with a caption saying he was just glad that The Judgment Day found their "killer instinct."

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax wants to take revenge against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for injuring her eye

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Nia Jax indicated that she wants to return to WWE and take revenge against Rhea Ripley for hurting her eye in a past encounter.

"I had a match with Rhea once before, and she busted my eye open, so maybe I'll have to get a little payback. I think we'd have a good dogfight in there."

Finn Balor's friendship with JD McDonagh might lead to the latter joining The Judgment Day in the near future. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction.

Do you want to see JD McDonagh join the faction? Let us know in the comments section below.