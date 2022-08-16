Reported plans for tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has disclosed the reported plans for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's show airs from the Capital One Center in Washington, DC.

A recently re-signed star may be making her in-ring debut tonight on the main roster. Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship on this week's show as well.

Here are the reported plans for tonight's WWE RAW :

The Judgement Day are scheduled to cut a promo. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley have been in a feud with The Mysterios & Edge. Women's Tag Team Tournament: Asuka & Alexa Bliss will battle Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in a first round matchup in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships The Miz & Ciampa will battle Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander in a tag team match Drew McIntyre will face Kevin Owens. Drew is a SmackDown star and was attacked by the returning Karrion Kross on August 5th. Kevin Owens returned last week to RAW and brutally attacked Ezekiel. Riddle will return for an interview on tonight's RAW. Riddle has been recovering from an attack by Seth Rollins. Veer will wrestle in a squash match. United States Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles. Lashley successfully defended the United States Championship last week against Ciampa. Dakota Kai will make her in-ring main roster debut against Dana Brooke. Dolph Ziggler will battle Theory. Ziggler made his return to the main roster after a stint in NXT with former tag team partner Robert Roode. Dolph has set his sights on Theory after the young star won the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa, and The Street Profits will be performing on Main Event. Seth Rollins has defeated both members of The Street Profits over the past two weeks on RAW.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

