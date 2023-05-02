Former WWE manager and wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently weighed in on CM Punk being backstage at WWE RAW last week.

Punk, who hasn't been on AEW television since his infamous outburst at the press conference after All Out, was backstage at RAW last week which was taking place in Chicago, Punk's hometown. Punk apparently spoke to a number of WWE stars, including a brief conversation with Triple H, before he was asked to leave.

Jim Cornette gave his take on what happened on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru. Cornette felt that the orders asking Punk to leave the building had to have come from the top, and most likely Vince McMahon himself:

"The head of security, I don't care who he is, is not going to ask CM Punk to leave unless he was instructed to. The head of security for WWE, whoever he might be these days, is not going to eject any wrestling personality without either being instructed to or asking somebody 'Is he supposed to be here?'"

He continued:

"He went down and visited and he said hello to a few people and at some point, and I can believe it was Vince [McMahon]. And, if it wasn't Vince then whoever had the thought, asked Vince." [13:30 onward]

Jim Cornette on possible reason CM Punk was ejected backstage from WWE

Jim Cornette also gave his take on a potential reason why the decision was made to have CM Punk ejected. Cornette felt that with CM Punk being under contract with Tony Khan could provide a potential litigation issue:

"Vince, from what we hear was making changes and corrections, additions and subtractions to the show all day. Vince or someone at a high level probably made the call. He's under contract to Tony Khan and this could be a litigation situation." [14:37 onward]

CM Punk is expected to make his return to AEW television soon. However, there are still issues between Punk and The Elite that are yet to be resolved.

