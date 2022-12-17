Potential reason why Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE - Reports

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently spoke about Vince McMahon potentially returning to WWE.

Mr. McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE back in July, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs and Triple H taking the reins of the creative team. However, this past week, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was looking to return to the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reasoned that Vince probably wanted to get back because he was missing the action and thrill of being part of WWE. He detailed that McMahon's return would not be in the best interest of the company since they have to answer to investors and sponsors.

"It's fascinating because it's not in the best interest of the company in many different ways. When you think back at Vince the person, it's not a surprise. I think that he probably misses doing this, it was his life. The idea that he thought you know what, I got bad advice and I could have rode it out, and I'm sure he could think that. Perhaps he could have. From a business standpoint, the fans are gonna be fans no matter what. But from a perception situation to the public at large, to sponsors and stuff like that, it would have a negative taint to the company."

Dutch Mantell also believes Vince McMahon's return would not be good for WWE

This week, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the reports of Vince McMahon's return. The wrestling veteran said that his return would impact the company's relationship with external stakeholders. Mantell predicted that he didn't see the former boss returning to the company.

"I think that will do more harm than good. Even though he wants to get back in there, I think he's cutting off his nose from his face. See, I'm not privy to all the contracts and what kind of agreements they have or anything. I don't see him coming back. I don't know how he could come back at this point."

