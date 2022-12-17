"More harm than good" – Former employee comments on Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell spoke on the possibility of Vince McMahon making a return to the company.

Mr. McMahon relinquished his full-time duties as Chairman and CEO of the company back in July amidst several allegations of misconduct. However, the Wall Street Journal recently ran a report stating that the boss felt that he received some bad advice to step down and was looking to get back in the scheme of things in WWE.

Mantell was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast this week. The wrestling veteran mentioned that the ex-boss returning would cause a lot of chaos in the company. He stated that he was not aware of the contractual agreements backstage, but he did not really see Mr. McMahon making a return to WWE.

"I think that will do more harm than good. Even though he wants to get back in there, I think he's cutting off his nose from his face. See, I'm not privy to all the contracts and what kind of agreements they have or anything. I don't see him coming back. I don't know how he could come back at this point." [From 1:13:26 - 1:13:51]

Another former WWE manager doesn't want Vince McMahon to return

As rumors of a Vince McMahon return gathered steam, another former WWE manager, Jim Cornette, also shared his thoughts on the situation. He said that McMahon's return would be a creative and PR nightmare for the company.

"It's bad creatively (if Vince returned) because RAW is not setting or either programs are not setting the world on fire with the ratings either. At least they're trying to do something to get out of that goofy funk that they were in the last little while with Vince... So no, I think Vince for PR, for creative, and potentially just for hiring, he needs to be separated from that situation."

Cornette was of the opinion that all of Triple H's good work would come undone if Mr. McMahon returned and took back control of creative.

