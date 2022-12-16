Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette doesn't think it's a good idea for Vince McMahon to return to WWE.

The former Chairman announced his retirement in July 2022, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon replacing him as Chairwoman and co-CEO and his son-in-law Triple H succeeding him as Head of the Creative Team.

A new report by the Wall Street Journal has revealed that McMahon told people that he intends to return to the company at some point and that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that people prefer working with Triple H over Vince McMahon.

"All we've been doing is talking about for the past couple of months now or more - guys want to go back and work for Triple H. I think he's brought back some that he probably has buyer's remorse on brining back now when he was rid of, but they want to come back and work for him and some more will follow. [William] Regal, etc. They didn't want to work for Vince because he had gone out of his mind, and Max Dupri was an example, and Ezekiel and Elias and Elrod and Elrod Hubbard, his manager," said Cornette. (4:28-5:06)

Jim Cornette doesn't want Vince McMahon to return to WWE in any capacity

The wrestling veteran was part of the creative team for WWE during the '90s and helped train several stars, such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena in OVW.

Jim Cornette stated that while WWE's ratings aren't through the roof right now, the higher-ups are at least trying to make things better, and he believes that Vince McMahon shouldn't take up any position in the company.

"It's bad creatively [if Vince returned] because RAW is not setting or either programs are not setting the world on fire with the ratings either, but at least they're trying to do something to get out of that goofy funk that they were in the last little while with Vince... So no, I think Vince for PR, for creative and potentially just for hiring, he needs to be separated from that situation." (5:10-6:08)

Vince McMahon wrestled in his last match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee, which he won. Stone Cold Steve Austin then attacked him after the match.

Do you think Vince McMahon should go back to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes