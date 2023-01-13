Potential return date revealed for absent WWE RAW Superstar

The Royal Rumble is a place where WWE looks to bring back big names – either active wrestlers who are injured, long-absent talent, or even legends and surprise entrants.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Doudrop is set to return around the time of the January extravaganza, which could pin her as a surprise entrant in the 30-Women Battle Royal. Last year, she faced Becky Lynch in a prominent bout for the latter's RAW Women's Championship at the event.

Doudrop recently noted that she has been away from the company for an extended period of time due to an illness.

Her inevitable return will bring a challenge to Bianca Belair, who could use a strong opponent like Doudrop. Along with the latter, it is also heavily speculated that Cody Rhodes and The Rock will appear at the event. It was also reported that Edge, Beth Pheonix, and Logan Paul would show up in some capacity.

With such big stars potentially set to appear, the Alamodome could be in for a wild time. You can read more about it here.

Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble a year ago

Although she came up short, Doudrop's bout against Becky Lynch was a decent affair. The opportunity was massive for the RAW star as she was in the spotlight opposite one of the most popular female wrestlers of the day.

Cut to 2023, and Doudrop is a name that may have been forgotten among a lot of the WWE Universe. Nevertheless, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Despite her tumble down the card and recent absence, entering the Royal Rumble could give her a big reaction from the WWE Universe, as the Rumble crowd is always in favor of a returning superstar. A surprise return usually evokes an emotion like no other in the audience.

Doudrop's return and subsequent appearance on RAW will possibly make for a storyline en route to WWE's Biggest Show of the Year.

