Several top names expected to make their returns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023- Reports

The WWE Royal Rumble has often been the occasion for big debuts and returns. This year seems to be no different, with a few big names like Edge and Beth Phoenix reported to return at the upcoming premium live event.

Edge was last seen in action at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, where he took on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. Beth Phoenix was also involved in the bout as she came out to even the odds against Judgment Day. However, the Glamazon was unable to overcome the group's number advantage. After Edge said 'I Quit' to save his wife from a vicious attack, Rhea Ripley hit Phoenix with a con-chair-to.

While the duo have been out of action ever since they could soon return to action for some retribution against Judgment Day. According to the latest report from PWInsider, Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to be present at the Royal Rumble 2023.

It was earlier reported that the Rated R Superstar could face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming premium live event. However, that seems unlikely now, given that the Hall of Famer won't be available before the event.

2023 could be Edge's last year with WWE

Edge is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the WWE ring. The Rated R Superstar stunned the wrestling world at the 2020 Royal Rumble as he made his in-ring return after a nine-year absence.

He has since then wrestled sporadically, often competing at more prestigious premium live events. It was recently disclosed that the Hall of Famer signed a limited-appearance contract with the company, and his deal could be up soon.

The former WWE Champion also stated during a post-match promo in August 2022 that he intends to retire soon and would like to do so in front of his hometown of Toronto.

