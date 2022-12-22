Update on why Edge has not appeared on WWE television - Reports

Edge hasn't featured much on WWE television lately and it is reportedly due to the terms of his current deal with the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Rated-R Superstar's deal with WWE is for limited dates. Edge was the original leader of The Judgment Day, but the group betrayed him when Finn Balor arrived. This led to an I Quit match between Balor and Edge at Extreme Rules.

Balor picked up the victory after Rhea Ripley attacked Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, in order to get the 49-year-old to say "I quit". A higher-up in the company told Fightful that the vignettes this past summer were done as a way to stretch things out on television to get to the more important matches vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest later in the year.

The Rated-R Superstar is thought to have signed a three-year contract for 25 appearances and five matches per year. However, Edge has outperformed those terms by competing in 10 matches in 2021 and six in 2022. Fightful noted that if the length of the deal was correctly reported, his contract with the company could be up soon.

Edge plans to retire from WWE next year

WWE RAW arrived in Edge's hometown of Toronto earlier this year.

He battled Damian Priest in the main event and picked up the victory. After RAW went off the air, Edge cut a promo and said that he wanted to end his wrestling career on his own terms.

The 49-year-old noted that the promotion usually comes to Toronto around August every year and that he plans to wrestle his final match in 2023 when the company returns to his hometown.

Edge has had a remarkable career in WWE that spans more than two decades. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the end of his in-ring career in 2023.

