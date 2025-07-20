  • home icon
  Potential Seth Rollins spoiler ahead of massive WWE event 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:26 GMT
Seth Rollins could be back soon (image via WWE)
Seth Rollins has been out of action since Saturday Night's Main Event 40 when he was injured in his match against LA Knight. The former World Champion has since undergone an MRI and noted that the imaging was unclear, so the test would have to be repeated in a few weeks.

While speculation surrounds the legitimacy of his injury, there is also an interesting note about tonight's live event in Texas. The lineup for the show is available, and Seth Rollins is one of the names on the list.

The Bert Ogden Arena has all the stars listed for the show in Edinburg, Texas, including Gunther, Penta, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, and IYO SKY. Seth Rollins' name is mentioned as Mr. Money in the Bank.

also-read-trending Trending
While this could be an oversight, it could also be a major hint, as rumors suggest that Rollins has made the trip to Texas, and several images have been seen of Mr. Money in the Bank on crutches.

The show is set to include a double main event of Penta vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jacob Fatu up against United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

Will Seth Rollins return to WWE as part of a live event?

Last night's show from Corpus Christi saw LA Knight take on Bronson Reed, with Bron Breakker backing him up from the ringside. Despite the numbers being out of his favor, Knight was still able to pick up the win.

Rollins was likely supposed to be the man in this spot, taking on LA Knight and continuing their feud post Saturday Night's Main Event, but instead, his stablemates have stepped in. This could be the same story for tonight in Edinburg, Texas.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
