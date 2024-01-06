Potential spoiler on big name debuting on WWE SmackDown

There's a strong buzz surrounding the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown already, and now there's speculation about a big debut tonight.

Gable Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021, and had made a few appearances while training and working on other commitments. The Olympic gold medalist was sent to NXT last summer and that led to his in-ring debut against Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash on July 30. The match ended in a double count-out.

There's now speculation on a possible main roster debut for Steveson as the 23-year-old is in Vancouver, BC for tonight's SmackDown special, according to Fightful Select.

It has not been confirmed if Steveson will be used on WWE SmackDown, but he has been reportedly brought in tonight. The brother of Damon Kemp (aka Bobby Steveson) is still a member of the official NXT roster.

While he has been off TV since the feud with Corbin, Steveson has continued to work non-televised NXT live events. From September 8 to December 2, the University of Minnesota graduate has worked 8 singles matches and 3 six-man matches, picking up a win every time.

