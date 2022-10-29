Create

[Potential Spoiler] Bray Wyatt set to play prominent part on WWE SmackDown tonight - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 29, 2022 05:15 AM IST
Bray Wyatt is scheduled to be a major part of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 35-year-old made his return to the company at the conclusion of Extreme Rules PLE following the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle.

WWE successfully ran a teaser campaign leading up to the Premium Live Event and the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center erupted when Bray made his return.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt is scheduled to headline tonight's episode of SmackDown with a promo segment. There were also reportedly plans of someone ripping Bray's The Fiend mask during tonight's edition of the blue brand.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi are set to battle Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a dark match tonight.

Here is the reported card for tonight's episode of SmackDown:

  1. The Bloodline (Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)
  2. A promo from The Bloodline
  3. Maximum Male Models (Mace & Mansoor) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
  4. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey Open Challenge
  5. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row (Top Dolla, Asante Adonis) and a mystery partner
  6. Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss
  7. Bray Wyatt promo as the main event
