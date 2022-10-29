The wrestling world has been abuzz with speculation about Bray Wyatt's future ever since the former Universal Champion returned to WWE. A recent report from Fightful Select could shed more light on what's next for the Eater of the Worlds.

WWE will be taping two episodes of SmackDown this week due to staff traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5. The aforementioned report states that Wyatt will be a part of both tapings in addition to what are the company's plans for The Eater of the Worlds going forward.

According to Fightful Select, several props from Bray's old moniker could make their return on the upcoming editions of SmackDown. The rocking chair that Wyatt used during his first run as the leader of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend mask from his last run are the two pieces that were mentioned.

Fightful added that the mask is slated to be ripped by someone. However, it's still unclear whether it will be Bray who destroys the mask or someone else.

WWE reportedly planning a blockbuster feud for Bray Wyatt down the line

Bray Wyatt is widely regarded as one of the most creative wrestlers of the current generation, and we have seen different sides of him over the years. The SmackDown star has stated in his promos so far that he is just a "slave" who is controlled by someone else, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

While Bray currently seems to be in a battle with himself, WWE seems to have a major storyline set for him in the coming months. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns is being seen as a significant program because of the former's popularity.

"With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to be more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over The Bloodline. While it would be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time since Wyatt is so hot right now.''

Roman Reigns kickstarted his current reign as the Universal Champion by dethroning Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020. While The Eater of the Worlds was not the one who got pinned, he would certainly want some retribution for his earlier loss.

