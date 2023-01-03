Former superstar Summer Rae was spotted backstage at WWE RAW tonight ahead of the show.

Rae was a part of the company from 2011 until her release in 2017. Despite debuting as former star Fandango's dance partner, the former star went on to make a name for herself in the singles scene. She even competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

The former star also reprised her feud with Natalya upon her return to the company in 2022. The two women had a rivalry during their time in Total Divas, a show produced by WWE that revolved around the lives of women superstars.

Summer Rae recently posted a story on Instagram with the WWE RAW background indicating that she is backstage on the red brand.

You can check out her story below:

Summer Rae currently resides in the Nashville, Tennessee, area. Since RAW also emanates from the Music City as well, it would be fair to think that she could just be visiting her former co-workers.

However, an official reason for her return has not yet been given. Fans will have to wait and see if she appears on television tonight.

Do you think Summer Rae will make her return tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes