Potential spoiler on major upset planned for WWE Bash in Berlin - Reports

A major upset could potentially be planned for this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin. As of now, there are five matches scheduled for the premium live event this weekend.

According to the betting odds listed on BetOnline.ag, The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) are favored to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Mixed Tag Team match this Saturday. The Judgment Day has not been banned from ringside for the match, but Priest and Ripley are still favored to pull off the upset.

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) are also favored to retain their Women's Tag Team Championship over Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin. The odds at BetOnline currently indicate that there may not be a title change at all this weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Trending

Gunther is favored at -5000 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes is a massive favorite at -6000 to defeat Kevin Owens, and CM Punk is a slight favorite to beat Drew McIntyre in the Strap Match.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

WWE Hall of Famer predicts Judgment Day will win at Bash in Berlin

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will defeat Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin this weekend.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long reacted to Bill Apter's prediction that Rhea Ripley could pin Dirty Dom at the premium live event. The Hall of Famer noted that he liked Apter's prediction but stated that he believed The Judgment Day would win the match.

"Nothing's too early for these people, okay [laughs]? I gotta agree with Bill there. They would like to see Rhea pin Dominik. I can see them going in that direction, but then I think Rhea almost got him, one, two, and here comes Liv for the big save right there. Now Rhea turns it around and now she goes against Liv and just starts bamming on her, maybe turn into a big four-way there, and I believe the heels are gonna go over." [From 01:49 – 02:22]

You can check out the video below:

The Terror Twins attacked the heel faction last night on WWE RAW and picked up some momentum heading into the mixed tag team match this weekend. Only time will tell which team emerges victorious at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.