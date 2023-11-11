Potential spoiler on RAW star appearing on WWE SmackDown

A WWE RAW Superstar has potentially teased making an appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's show is the first edition of the blue brand following WWE Crown Jewel 2023. There were several title matches at the premium live event this past Saturday night, but only one new champion was crowned.

Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Hall of Famer seemingly had the match in control, but the momentum turned once Santos Escobar got involved.

Escobar mysteriously left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Paul used them to knock out Rey Mysterio and capture the United States Championship. The popular YouTuber has become friendly with Dominik Mysterio as of late, and The Judgment Day member is seemingly in town for tonight's edition of SmackDown in Columbus, Ohio.

Dominik Mysterio took to his Instagram story today to share an image revealing that he is in Ohio tonight. The 26-year-old can also be seen holding a bottle of Logan Paul's Prime energy drink in the photo below.

Mysterio is seemingly in town for SmackDown tonight.

Logan Paul has made it known that he wants to be as hated by the WWE Universe as Dominik Mysterio. It will be interesting to see if the two appear on television later tonight on SmackDown.

