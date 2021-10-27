Potential spoiler regarding main event of NXT Halloween Havoc - Reports

NXT Halloween Havoc could usher in new champions this evening.

The youth movement has been front and center in the former black and gold brand of WWE NXT. They are now looking to continue in that direction tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc.

According to a recent WrestleVotes tweet, NXT Halloween Havoc will begin the "launching of the Bron Breakker era" in NXT 2.0.

"Source states that tonight's Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa's run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement with 2.0 continues," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Will Tommaso Ciampa be leaving the brand following NXT Halloween Havoc?

In the same tweet, WrestleVotes stated that tonight could be the beginning of the end for Tommaso Ciampa in NXT 2.0 as the momentum of the youth movement continues to push forward.

Tommaso Ciampa has been a big part of the WWE NXT brand since 2015. Seeing the former two-time NXT Champion depart the brand would undoubtedly be bitter-sweet as he's one of the stars that many fans believed would be part of NXT for the remainder of his career.

Bron Breakker defeating Tommaso Ciampa tonight will truly signify the end of the WWE NXT brand that many fans have grown to love in the last several years. How the new era of WWE NXT 2.0 will continue to take shape over the next several months will most likely be evident in what we see tonight on NXT Halloween Havoc.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship tonight? Does this make you more or less interested in NXT Halloween Havoc? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

