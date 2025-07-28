Potential spoiler on several major WWE titles change set for SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:59 GMT
Several titles could change hands (image via WWE)
Several titles could change hands [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE is now less than a week away from its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The premium live event is set to feature several title matches, and it appears that some are expected to change hands.

Ahead of the PLE, it has been revealed that, surprisingly, Lyra Valkyria is the favorite to walk out with the Women's Intercontinental Championship following her Triple-Threat match with both Becky Lynch and Bayley at Evolution 2025.

Valkyria lost her Women's IC Title to Lynch at Money in the Bank earlier this year, and it seems that she could be set to reclaim it this weekend in New Jersey.

Lyra may not be the only woman leaving SummerSlam with gold, since it has also been confirmed that both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are the favorites to leave with the Women's Tag Team Championship as well.

The two women haven't worked as a team for very long, but they are seemingly fast becoming friends and could be the ones to finally dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Perez and Rodriguez are also a relatively new team, as The Prodigy stepped in for Liv Morgan following her injury ahead of Evolution. However, it seems that their title run could be coming to an abrupt end.

SummerSlam is set to host several WWE title matches

The two-night format has allowed WWE to book a number of matches that wouldn't have made it on the card if this were just a one-night supershow.

That being said, there are several other title matches already scheduled for the PLE, including Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

A massive six-team TLC match was announced on this week's SmackDown for the WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by the Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi will also be defending their Women's Championships, while Gunther puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
