Potential spoiler on several major WWE titles change set for SummerSlam

WWE is now less than a week away from its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The premium live event is set to feature several title matches, and it appears that some are expected to change hands.Ahead of the PLE, it has been revealed that, surprisingly, Lyra Valkyria is the favorite to walk out with the Women's Intercontinental Championship following her Triple-Threat match with both Becky Lynch and Bayley at Evolution 2025.Valkyria lost her Women's IC Title to Lynch at Money in the Bank earlier this year, and it seems that she could be set to reclaim it this weekend in New Jersey.Lyra may not be the only woman leaving SummerSlam with gold, since it has also been confirmed that both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are the favorites to leave with the Women's Tag Team Championship as well.The two women haven't worked as a team for very long, but they are seemingly fast becoming friends and could be the ones to finally dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.Perez and Rodriguez are also a relatively new team, as The Prodigy stepped in for Liv Morgan following her injury ahead of Evolution. However, it seems that their title run could be coming to an abrupt end.SummerSlam is set to host several WWE title matchesThe two-night format has allowed WWE to book a number of matches that wouldn't have made it on the card if this were just a one-night supershow. That being said, there are several other title matches already scheduled for the PLE, including Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.A massive six-team TLC match was announced on this week's SmackDown for the WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by the Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.Tiffany Stratton and Naomi will also be defending their Women's Championships, while Gunther puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk.