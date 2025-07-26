Updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 match card after SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Jul 26, 2025 07:58 GMT
John Cena vs Cody Rhodes is also part of SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The card of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best Premium live events in recent times. This year, The Biggest Party of the Summer will not only provide fans with two nights of entertainment but also feature a massive, star-studded card.

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis made the card even more stacked by announcing a TLC title match for the PLE. The National Treasure made this match official when he interrupted the chaotic brawl of the SmackDown tag team division.

This brawl also unfolded in the aftermath of Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix showdown. Aldis asserted that the horror faction will defend their titles against Fraxiom, MCMG, Street Profits, and the DIY in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

Additionally, a few hours ago, the Stamford-based promotion confirmed that Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will lock horns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Herald of Doomsday defeated the Honorary Uce on RAW this week, and this rematch gives Sami a chance at redemption.

What is the card for WWE SummerSlam Saturday?

The company has recently revealed the cards for nights one and two of SummerSlam. This includes all the matches except the TLC match, which was just announced on the blue brand. The card for SummerSlam Saturday is as follows:

  1. Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk - World Heavyweight Championship match
  2. Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill - Women's World Championship match
  3. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
  4. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
  5. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  6. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair - Women's Tag Team Title match
The official card of SummerSlam Night 2

After having six matches for SummerSlam Night 1, WWE confirmed major matches for the second night, too. The card for Sunday is as follows:

  1. Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles - IC Title match
  2. Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - US title Steel Cage match
  3. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women's IC Title match
  4. Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO Sky - Triple Threat match for Women's World title
  5. John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Title match
So, as there are only five matches on the second night of The Biggest Party of the Summer, it's highly likely that WWE will add the TLC ladder match to night two.

