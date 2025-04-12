Potential spoiler on WWE WrestleMania 41 main event finish

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is wrapping up as WWE officials finalize plans for the two-night PLE in Las Vegas. The main event of The Show of Shows is a coveted spot, and a win means even more for a superstar and their career. New information has revealed a potential spoiler on the main event finish planned for later this month.

WrestleMania Vegas kicks off on April 19 at the Allegiant Stadium. The main event that night is scheduled to be a non-title match with three of the best on the roster: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins. Night Two of WrestleMania 41 is set to feature John Cena in his final appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran heel will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been a top WWE talent for years, but never headlined The Showcase of the Immortals. It has been his dream to main event 'Mania, which has been well documented. While Punk is not in the final match at the 41st annual WrestleMania, he is the final act on Night One with Reigns and Rollins. New information from online sources indicates the former AEW World Champion will finally get his main event win at The Show of Shows.

The Tribal Chief is actually the long shot to win the Triple Threat. Punk is the current front-runner to get the victory at Allegiant Stadium on WrestleMania Saturday. This could be a massive spoiler for Night One, with online information also indicating Rollins is more likely to win than Reigns, which would mean the OTC suffers two big 'Mania losses in a row.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20 for WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated lineup:

Night One

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair; World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso; Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Night Two

Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley; Main Event: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena.

TBA

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul; Jade Cargill vs. Naomi; Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest; Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano; Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners; WWE Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day; Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio; United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu.

WrestleMania Vegas is set to start at 4 pm ET on Night One and Night Two. The big event will air live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

