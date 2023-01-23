Potential spoilers about Hulk Hogan and 5-time WWE Champion's involvement at RAW XXX revealed

With WWE RAW XXX upon us, a number of legends, including Hulk Hogan, are set to make an appearance.

RAW XXX will be the celebration of the Monday night show's 30th anniversary. Some very big names have been advertised for the show, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, and many more.

The roles of Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle have potentially been revealed ahead of the show. The leader of the Hulkamania Movement is set to open the show while the Olympian is reportedly set to be a special guest referee.

With a large number of legends involved, it will be interesting to see how they are involved and how many will get physical during the show.

Apart from special appearances, a number of other segments and matches have been announced. The Bloodline will conduct The Trial of Sami Zayn, where the Canadian star will be tried for some of his recent actions and might need to pass another hurdle to prove his allegiance.

Additionally, two title matches have been announced. The Usos will defend their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day. Austin Theory will try to fend off Bobby Lashley in order to retain the US Championship.

Becky Lynch and Bayley will also square off in a huge women's grudge match when they clash inside a steel cage.

The Blue Meanie is interested in appearing on WWE RAW XXX

Former ECW star The Blue Meanie recently expressed his desire to appear on the red brand's landmark show. He stated that he would love to do something "goofy" with the 24/7 Championship.

"I'm surprised when I was in WWE; they didn't book me with The Oddities. I was happy to join The J.O.B Squad. There's plenty of of stuff out there; I would love to do some goofy with the 24/7 title, you know. Specially RAW is coming to Philly for RAW 30; I'm available. Yeah, acknowledge Meanie," said The Blue Meanie (0:01 - 0:26)

The Blue Meanie was a part of WWE from 1998 to 2000. He faced some prominent names like Goldust and Jeff Jarrett during his time there.

