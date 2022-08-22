Potential Survivor Series 2022 logo released by WWE

A possible logo for the 2022 edition of WWE's Survivor Series has been shared by the company online.

The first ever Survivor Series event took place back in 1987 and quickly became WWE's trademark Thanksgiving show. The event is known for its signature tag team matches, traditionally pitting two teams of five against each other under elimination rules.

The 2022 edition of the show is set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. It now appears that WWE has chosen a logo for the event, as its page on WWE.com would suggest.

On the event page, a banner featuring an arena, lit up in blue and red, can be seen with Survivor Series written in front of it. Around the writing is a half-blue, half-red box - an indicator of the brand warfare that has become a staple of the event over the last decade. You can see the logo by clicking right here.

The contrasting color schemes of both RAW and SmackDown suggest that this year will also pit the two main roster brands against each other.

What happened at Survivor Series 2021?

Taking place in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on November 21st, last year's show saw SmackDown's Roman Reigns defeat RAW's Big E in its main event.

It also had a 25th Anniversary Battle Royal in honor of The Rock, a match between IC Champ Shinsuke Nakamura and US Champ Damian Priest, and RKBro defeating The Usos by pinfall.

Also present throughout the show was a bizarre angle revolving around Vince McMahon in which the former CEO was searching for a missing golden egg. Supposedly given to him by The Rock, Vince insisted the egg was worth millions of dollars.

What matches would you like to see at this year's show? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell