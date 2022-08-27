"That's what has pushed them over the 2 million mark" - Possible truth about Triple H's recent WWE success explained (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested a possible reason behind the recent hike in ratings for the promotion's weekly shows.

Shortly after Vince McMahon retired from WWE, it was announced that Triple H would take charge of the promotion's creative services. Since then, the company has witnessed a significant surge in its shows' ratings. Meanwhile, this week's RAW saw its ratings cross the two million mark with .55 in the 18-49 demographic.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discussed the recent rise in ratings. The veteran writer noted that the positive development is due to returning fans who stopped watching NXT after Triple H took a hiatus from the company.

Russo believes that a large portion of those lost viewers is now tuning into RAW due to The Game assuming control of the company's creative team:

"Bro, I think a lot of people turned off NXT when a lot of people got fired. I think a lot of people turned off NXT when Triple H was taken off of it, and Vince took over,"said Russo. "Nobody liked the makeover, bro. And I think a lot of people turned off of that. I think those people are now tuning into RAW. That's what I think has pushed them over the 2 million mark. But, I'm going to say it again, bro, you've got to sustain that number. You've got to be able to do that every week." [6:18 - 6:58]

Triple H has brought back some familiar faces from NXT to the WWE main roster

Triple H assumed creative control beginning with the RAW before SummerSlam. While the change in the product wasn't too noticeable then, it has undoubtedly been altered under The Game's tutelage.

SummerSlam 2022 kicked off with a stellar match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, which later led to the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Sky and Kai weren't the only NXT stars brought back by Triple H, as Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis soon joined the mix. The most recent return to WWE was that of Johnny Gargano's who made his presence felt on RAW earlier this week.

With a seemingly positive start to his run as the company's creative head, it will be interesting to see how Hunter will book the company's storylines heading into the next premium live event.

Edited by Pratik Singh