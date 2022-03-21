Potential update on Gable Steveson's WWE main roster career

Having been drafted to RAW in WWE's 2021 Draft, Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson is rumored to be a regular feature on the red brand soon, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Steveson made his first appearance on WWE TV at Summerslam 2021 after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. In September of the same year, he signed a "Next In Line" contract with WWE. The contract provides financial compensation and special access to WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for collegial athletes.

“I’m pretty sure that some clips of the [NCAA] tournament will be on Raw [tonight] because he’s going to be on the Raw brand as a regular very very soon, and with a push,” said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Steveson recently ended his collegial wrestling career with his second NCAA Championship in as many years. He is also a former Junior World Champion, the defending Pan American Champion, and a 3-time All-American out of the University of Minnesota. Brock Lesner became an All-American from the same school.

Gable Steveson is also expected to appear at this year's WrestleMania 38. This appearance might even come in the form of a match at the "Showcase of the Immortals." In a now-deleted tweet, he revealed that he would be at WrestleMania this year.

Gable Steveson is only the second Olympic Gold Medallist in WWE after Kurt angle

Mateo Kokic @MateoKokic1 Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Gable Stevenson won his second NCAA Heavyweight National Championship - remember he’s also an Olympic gold medalist - and then laid his shoes down on the mat to signal the end of his amateur wrestling career.



Official start of his WWE career looms… Gable Stevenson won his second NCAA Heavyweight National Championship - remember he’s also an Olympic gold medalist - and then laid his shoes down on the mat to signal the end of his amateur wrestling career.Official start of his WWE career looms… https://t.co/pqDwsbwCaJ What a career accomplishment that this brother put on in NCAA. He will always have a legacy for what he did with it and I can't wait to see what he brings to WWE. I hope WWE treats him right and we can get behind him, but nonetheless, congratulations to Gable Stevenson. twitter.com/AlexM_talkSPOR… What a career accomplishment that this brother put on in NCAA. He will always have a legacy for what he did with it and I can't wait to see what he brings to WWE. I hope WWE treats him right and we can get behind him, but nonetheless, congratulations to Gable Stevenson. twitter.com/AlexM_talkSPOR…

Gable Steveson, who claimed the gold medal in heavyweight wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is only the second Olympic Gold Medallist to sign with WWE. The first was six-time World Champion Kurt Angle.

He also joins a long line of prestigious collegial athletes and Olympians who have left their mark on WWE. These include Judo Bronze Medallist Bad News Brown, weightlifter Mark Henry, freestyle wrestler Chad Gable, Olympic Bronze Medallist and former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

Are you guys excited to see Steveson's in-ring? Do you believe that he can make an impact similar to Kurt Angle? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande