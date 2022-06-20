Potential update on how the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is considered backstage

Recent reports about the current status of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship have now come to the fore.

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All match. Since winning the undisputed title, The Tribal Chief has carried both championships and recently defended it against Riddle on SmackDown.

However, the unified status of the title has remained unclear since WrestleMania, with speculation rife on whether the titles will be separated once again in the future.

Fightful Select has now provided an update on how WWE views the title. Internally, the title is officially referenced as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the WWE and Universal Championships are still recognized individually. Thus, the titles could possibly be split once again and go back to being featured on both RAW and SmackDown in the months to come.

The future of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Current champion Roman Reigns put the title on the line on last Friday's episode of SmackDown against Riddle. The 37-year-old emerged victorious but had little time to celebrate as Brock Lesnar made his return and attacked The Bloodline.

Shortly after SmackDown went off the air, WWE announced a WrestleMania rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It will be a Last Man Standing match for the title at this year's SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has made it known that he wants a title shot at September's Clash at the Castle, WWE's first major stadium show in the United Kingdom.

WWE star Seth Rollins also has a long history with Roman Reigns and will look to get another shot at the title after beating Reigns via Disqualification at the Royal Rumble. The Visionary has also already qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match and will look to win the coveted briefcase.

It remains to be seen who can dethrone Roman Reigns in the future as the title challenge heats up heading into the latter part of the year.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far