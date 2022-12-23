Potential update on WWE’s third party restrictions with NXT superstars

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how third-party contracts for NXT Superstars operate. Mandy Rose, a former NXT Women's Champion, was the main topic of discussion.

The legendary 413-day run of Mandy Rose as champion was ended last week by Roxanne Perez. Mandy, who had previously been a member of the main roster, immediately established her dominance in the white and gold brand after joining in 2021. However, she was unceremoniously released the morning after she lost the title, allegedly due to the explicit material Rose shared on her fan page.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that if Mandy had been on the main roster, she would not have been permitted to have the fan page in the first place. WWE keeps track of the third-party deals superstars have outside the company, but NXT stars can get away with more.

However, Mandy was an exception because, in accordance with the company's rules, she went too far.

“Being fired was the greatest thing for her pocketbook ever. If she was on the main roster, she wouldn’t have been allowed to have this account to begin with. Because she was in NXT, the rules are different. They don’t really crack down on NXT, but she pushed the boundaries to the point where they had to fire her, which like I said, ended up being the best thing to happen to her,” Meltzer said. (H/T EWrestling News)

Rose reportedly earned half a million dollars on her website within six days of her WWE release and is projected to be a millionaire by Christmas Day this weekend.

Deonna Purrazzo invites former NXT Women's Champion to join IMPACT Wrestling

It has been previously reported that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Deonna Purrazzo has shown a desire to work with Mandy Rose. Mandy was a prominent face in the white and gold brand. If she joined IMPACT Wrestling and supported emerging talent, it would be encouraging for the company's roster.

Here's what Purrazzo had to say:

"To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again." (H/T Metro)

Following her departure from WWE, it will be interesting to see what Mandy Rose has planned for the future. Additionally, it will serve as an example for other WWE Superstars to see what happens when they violate the company's standards.

