Potential update on WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

There has been a potential update on the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The titles were vacated after former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. They were reportedly unhappy with their treatment as champions and the state of the tag team division. Since then, they have been stripped of their titles and have been indefinitely suspended.

Before their walkout, the two women were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell. However, the match ended up being a singles contest between Asuka and Becky Lynch.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there seems to be an update on the fate of the titles following their vacancy on May 20th. The report states that several backstage figures in WWE did not want to see the championship vacated, but in the end they had no choice other than to make the decision.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. A tournament will be held for the titles. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. A tournament will be held for the titles.

Fightful also noted that there was no word on any potential tournament to crown new champions for the women's tag team titles.

Which team has the longest reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The longest reigning holders of the women's tag team titles are The Kabuki Warriors, which comprised of Kairi Sane and Asuka.

The pair held the championship for 172 days after beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H (then known as Nikki Cross) at Hell in a Cell in 2019. However, The Kabuki Warriors would end up losing their titles to Bliss & Nikki at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Florida.

Asuka would go on to enjoy another reign with the tag team titles, alongside Charlotte Flair. Their reign, clocking in at 42 days, is the shortest in the history of the championship.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the tag team titles and who the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be.

