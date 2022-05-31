Potential worrying update on WWE tournament after Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, the company announced a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier, it was also reported that WWE planned to bring in some teams from NXT to compete for the vacated title. However, further details regarding the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE hasn't revealed any plans for the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Meltzer said:

“That women’s tag team tournament is like dead now. Yeah, not a word. They had an idea for four women’s teams whatever they end up being. It was pitched but it was never signed off on as of like a week ago. Now, I have no idea what’s going on, it’s like not a word.” (H/T- Wrestling News.Co)

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion decides to hold the aforementioned tournament anytime soon.

Top Dolla reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from RAW has created quite a buzz in the pro wrestling industry. Even former WWE stars, including Top Dolla and The Big Show, chimed in with their opinions regarding the same.

In a conversation on the Public Enemies podcast, Dolla reacted to the former champions' exit, as he mentioned that he was not aware of why they did so.

The former Hit Row star noted that it was Sasha Banks and Naomi's choice, and they did what they felt was right for them. He said:

“I don’t know the backgrounds of what happened. I mean at the end of the day, we don’t know what was the real reason. Everybody’s gonna have a story. Everybody gonna have a reason why they did something. Everybody [will say] they know the reason that they did something. But at the end of the day, Sasha and Naomi felt that what they did was the right thing to do. If you agree with it, or you don’t agree with it, that was their call.”

The former WWE star concluded his statement by saying that the two women might get punished for their actions and that there's no guarantee if they will be back on the roster or not.

“Are they probably gonna get punished for doing that? Yeah, probably. Are they gonna come back? I would assume. I would assume they’d come back from it. But like, you never know man.”

It remains to be seen if the duo, known as Team B.A.D., will make their return to WWE in the near future or not.

