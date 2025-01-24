Potential WWE Royal Rumble contestant may get Hulk Hogan treatment if they appear, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With the WWE Royal Rumble just around the corner, fans and critics are speculating on some surprising entries in the premium live event. According to Bill Apter, one such potential entry, Tessa Blanchard, would probably get as bad a reception as the recent Hulk Hogan appearance.

WWE and TNA have recently forged a partnership, allowing their talent to occasionally appear in each other's promotions. As such, the upcoming women's Royal Rumble Match is expected to have some TNA names in it as well, such as Jordynne Grace. However, Bill Apter said that TNA star Tessa Blanchard's appearance would probably not go over well with fans, considering the myriad of controversial allegations against her.

On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran journalist questioned whether the 29-year-old would receive a similar reaction as Hulk Hogan got at RAW's debut episode on Netflix. He stated:

"The internet community is buzzing about how you know she is racist... I know her very well personally, and I don't know what happened in the dressing rooms and everything that night. But to be labeled a racist when people don't know firsthand what went on, I don't know. But people do follow that, and there are a lot of 'smart fans' on the internet that go to these shows, especially the big events like the PLEs." [2:00 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Tessa Blanchard may not appear in WWE anytime soon

While Tessa has previously appeared in the Stamford-based promotion, recent reports suggest that a re-appearance is unlikely at this point.

Speaking on Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes stated the following when asked about Tessa's future.

"I think the longer the partnership goes, the better shot of that happening. But, I don't foresee it anytime soon. I think there's conversations that probably need to take place with a whole bunch of different parties before they would approach that. But, I do think if it's still partnership in two to three years, and she's still part of the company - TNA wise - I'd say probably, yeah."

It remains to be seen whether Tessa Blanchard will make her way to WWE someday.

