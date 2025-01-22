Second generation wrestling star not coming to WWE "anytime soon" (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced an unprecedented partnership with TNA. The collaboration led to multiple NXT stars appearing on the promotion's Genesis Pay-Per-View. It is safe to assume that more stars from both companies will be part of this crossover.

Speaking on a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked to comment on Tessa Blanchard's potential NXT appearance in the aftermath of WWE's partnership with TNA.

"I think the longer the partnership goes, the better shot of that happening. But, I don't foresee it anytime soon. I think there's conversations that probably need to take place with a whole bunch of different parties before they would approach that. But, I do think if it's still partnership in two to three years, and she's still part of the company - TNA wise - I'd say probably, yeah." [From 03:48 onwards]

Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to competing in a WWE ring. She competed in the Stamford-based promotion from 2016-17, squaring off against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Carmella, and Kairi Sane. Her most recent match was against Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis.

Tessa spoke about her journey into the world of pro wrestling with Sportskeeda's Kevin Keelam. The former Impact World Champion revealed she tried different things before pursuing pro wrestling.

"In that time, I never really knew who I was. I never really knew where I fit in. I had a bunch of different friend groups. I tried the chorus thing, the theatre thing, the science thing, the track and field, the cheerleading. I did a little bit of it all but never really felt like, 'This is what I want to do in life' until I got into a wrestling ring. And I finally figured out this is what I am supposed to do." [15:48 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Tessa Blanchard ever returns to the WWE ring as part of TNA's partnership with NXT.

