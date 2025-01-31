Potential WWE Royal Rumble spoiler

The Royal Rumble is among the most anticipated WWE premium live events among wrestling fans. Ahead of this year's edition of the PLE, the Stamford-based promotion might have revealed the run-time of Saturday's show.

The Royal Rumble 2025 will be the 38th edition of the premium live event. The show will air this Saturday from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is scheduled to kickstart at 6 p.m. ET.

WWE's official YouTube channel has scheduled the upcoming PLE's post-show livestream to start at 10 p.m. ET. Considering there isn't usually a gap between the ending of the main event and the post-show, this year's premium live event might have a run-time of close to four hours.

You can check out the scheduled live stream below:

Heading into the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown, four matches have been scheduled for the upcoming premium live event. There are two title bouts besides the Men's and the Women's Royal Rumble Matches.

While Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Ladder Match, #DIY will defend their Tag Team Championship in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match.

WWE Hall of Famer names his pick for the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Wrestling legend John 'Bradshaw' Layfield recently predicted 16-time World Champion John Cena as the winner of this year's Men's 'Rumble. The 30-man match will be The Cenation Leader's first in-ring appearance during his Farewell Tour.

During his recent appearance on Something to Wrestle, JBL named John Cena as his pick to secure the win this Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the 47-year-old and said that going with him as the choice to win this year's edition makes perfect sense.

"I don't know how you couldn't go with [John] Cena. I mean, it's such a great story. I just don't know how you wouldn't go with him. You've got a 16-time World Champion, one of the greatest of all time, and carried the company during a G-rated era, which had to be the hardest role of any champion ever," he said. [1:35:10 – 1:35:29]

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

John Cena declared for the Royal Rumble on Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere. However, the veteran has been absent from WWE programming since. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first in-ring appearance in nearly nine months.

Will John Cena win the Royal Rumble to equal Stone Cold Steve Austin's record of winning the match thrice? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

