Potentially life-threatening botch sees WWE official worried 

A WWE official acknowledged scary botches following what appeared to be some sort of issue with the ring setup during the night's first match.

There were two scary botches on WWE NXT Vengeance Day with both capable of ending the match then and there. The first one, in particular, was horrible for Bron Breakker, while the second one was not any better, with Carmelo Hayes almost getting hurt but using his athleticism to save himself. Wade Barrett acknowledged both on commentary.

During the Dusty Cup Final, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came face to face with the destructive forces of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. Things would not be easy for either team, with Breakker and Corbin getting the win at the end, but not before both teams lost almost everything.

The first botch came when Breakker was running the ropes. The top rope seemed more slippery than usual, and when he was rebounding off it, he slipped in, and his head got tied up badly in the ropes. He was hurt badly. Ring ropes have been the reason behind many injuries in the past, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley accidentally tearing his ear off in the ropes.

WWE commentator and official Wade Barrett talked about it on commentary, really worried about Breakker's health given that it almost snapped down on the star's neck. He said that it almost decapitated him, talking about how it could always be life-threatening.

This was not the only bad moment of the match. Thankfully, Breakker was okay, but afterward, when Carmelo Hayes was diving off the ropes, his legs slipped. Thankfully, he landed fine, but that almost ended in disaster.

Barrett also acknowledged it, saying that something was wrong with the ropes. With him acknowledging it officially as a WWE commentator, management will likely be worried, too. Shawn Michaels usually addresses injuries, so it remains to be seen what he has to say.

