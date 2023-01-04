"Prayers to Damar Hamlin" - WWE Superstars rally together to send support to NFL player following Monday Night Football

Several WWE Superstars have rallied together to send kind words to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a horrifying injury last night on Monday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills were down 7-3 last night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial matchup to determine playoff seedings in the AFC. Damar tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game and collapsed on the field.

Medical professionals at Paycor Stadium quickly helped Damar before he was transported to a hospital. It was announced earlier today that the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac event after the tackle and he remains in critical condition at the moment.

Bayley took to Twitter shortly after the injury and said that she was praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🏼 Prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates and all the NFL. Prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates and all the NFL. ❤️🙏🏼

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, NXT star Nikkita Lyons, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, and The Iron Shiek all said that they will be praying for the 24-year-old as well.

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe 🏼 🏼 🏼 Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻 Sending my prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Sending my prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏🏻💙

Nattie @NatbyNature Prayers for Damar Hamlin tonight. Thinking of him and his family— Prayers for Damar Hamlin tonight. Thinking of him and his family—

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik DAMAR HAMLIN I LOVE YOU AND PRAY FOR YOU DAMAR HAMLIN I LOVE YOU AND PRAY FOR YOU

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho even donated $10,000 to Hamlin's charity fundraiser after the injury last night on Monday Night Football.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Chris Jericho donated $5,000 to Damar Hamlin’s charity. He misspelled his name the first time and then donated another $5,000. Chris Jericho donated $5,000 to Damar Hamlin’s charity. He misspelled his name the first time and then donated another $5,000. https://t.co/gEdCPDIzZ0

Former WWE Superstar and ECW legend Taz complimented ESPN's broadcast team for how they dealt with the difficult situation during last night's broadcast.

"I would like to say @espn @TroyAikman @Buck @salterslall did a great job during a very difficult & horrible situation playing out live," tweeted Taz.

taz @OfficialTAZ @TroyAikman @Buck

#DamarHamlinStrong I would like to say @espn @saltersl all did a great job during a very difficult & horrible situation playing out live. I would like to say @espn @TroyAikman @Buck @saltersl all did a great job during a very difficult & horrible situation playing out live.#DamarHamlinStrong

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on Damar Hamlin's injury

Jerry "The King" Lawler knew what happened to Damar Hamlin seemingly before the rest of the world did.

The Hall of Famer suffered a heart attack during the September 10, 2012 edition of RAW while at the commentary table. He was moved backstage and was eventually revived by EMTs after being clinically deceased for roughly 20 minutes.

After Damar Hamlin's tragic injury, Lawler noted on Twitter that he wouldn't be surprised if the young athlete suffered a heart attack due to chest trauma and added that he knows from experience.

"I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience...," tweeted Jerry Lawler.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience... I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience...

Due to Damar's injury, last night's Monday Night Football game was postponed between the Bills and the Bengals until a later date. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Damar Hamlin a full recovery from the tragic injury that took place last night in Cincinnati and will keep him in our thoughts.

