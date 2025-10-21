  • home icon
Prayers Up For Seth Rollins After WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:46 GMT
The star is badly hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is badly hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins is in need of well wishes and prayers after this week's episode of WWE RAW. Things have not gone well at all for the star and he's in need of support.

What happened to Seth Rollins?

At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins landed badly on his arm following a Coast-to-Coast dive. While it had been intended to take Cody Rhodes out, he ended up hurting himself, but miraculously, still completed the match even after all that. However, the real-life injury meant that the storyline had to be changed.

On RAW, calls were made to kick him out of the Vision with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacking him, leaving him unable to continue.

Tonight, Adam Pearce revealed that the star had been hurt after the event already, but after the attack by his former faction members, those injuries had been compounded. As a result, not only was Rollins hurt, but he had to have major surgery.

As for a timeline of his recovery, there was none, and the RAW General Manager said that he would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

With that being the case, he could be gone till at least WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins' unfortunate history with injuries

This is not the first time that Seth Rollins is injured at an unfortunate time. The star has been the victim of injuries at the worst parts of his career.

In 2015, he was injured in November during a match against Kane when he tried a Sunset Flip Powerbomb at a live event. He tore his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus. The injury was bad enough to change everything for the star. He had to vacate the WWE World Title. As if that was not enough, soon after he returned following nine months away, he reinjured the knee in a match against Samoa Joe. Once again, he needed time away and a surgery.

While he had other injuries, the next major one was in 2024, when he injured his MCL which led to him going into WrestleMania 40 with the bad knee.

In August 2024, he also took time away due to continuous back pan that he was dealing with.

Now, the star has suffered yet another injury, this time to his arm. Details of what happened are awaited.

We at Sportskeeda wish Seth Rollins a swift recovery.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
